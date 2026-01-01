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NewRateLimiter

pkg.go.dev
Functionin erlcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func NewRateLimiter(rc *RateCounter, pb *PenaltyBox) *RateLimiter

NewRateLimiter creates a new rate limiter.

Parameters

rc: *RateCounter
pb: *PenaltyBox

Returns

*RateLimiter
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