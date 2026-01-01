Policy
Policy contains the rules for applying a RateLimiter.
Fields
RateWindowRateWindow
RateWindow is the window of time to consider when checking the rate of events per second.
MaxRate is the maximum number of events per second to allow over the rate window. The minimum value is 10 and the maximum is 10000.
PenaltyBoxDurationtime.Duration
PenaltyBoxDuration is the duration to penalize entries that exceed the maximum rate. As with PenaltyBox.Add, the minimum value is 1 minute and the maximum is 60 minutes.