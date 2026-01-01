CounterDuration indicates the estimated number of events in this duration in the current POP. Counts are divided into 10 second buckets, and each bucket represents the estimated number of requests received up to and including that 10 second window.

Buckets are not continuous. For example, if the current time is 12:01:03, then the 10 second bucket represents events received between 12:01:00 and 12:01:10, not between 12:00:53 and 12:01:03. This means that, in each minute at the ten second mark (:00, :10, :20, etc.) the window represented by each bucket will shift.

Estimated counts are not precise and should not be used as counters.

See [CounterDuration10s], [CounterDuration20s], [CounterDuration30s], [CounterDuration40s], [CounterDuration50s], and [CounterDuration60s].