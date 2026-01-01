Adapt Adapt allows an http.Handler to be used as an fsthttp.Handler.

CanonicalHeaderKey CanonicalHeaderKey returns the canonical format of the header key s. The canonicalization converts the first letter and any letter following a hyphen to upper case; the rest are converted to lowercase. For example, the canonical key for "accept-encoding" is "Accept-Encoding". If s contains a space or invalid header field bytes, it is returned without modifications.

Error Error replies to the request with the specified error message and HTTP code. It does not otherwise end the request; the caller should ensure no further writes are done to w. The error message should be plain text.

NewHeader NewHeader returns an initialized and empty set of headers.

NewRequest NewRequest constructs an outgoing request with the given HTTP method, URI, and body. The URI is parsed via url.Parse.

NewTransport NewTransport creates a new Transport instance with the given default backend. Any request made to a host not explicitly mapped to a backend using the AddHostBackend method will be sent to the default backend.

NotFound NotFound replies to the request with an HTTP 404 not found error.

RegisterDynamicBackend RegisterDynamicBackend registers a new dynamic backend.

RequestFromContext RequestFromContext returns the fsthttp.Request associated with the context, if any.

ResponseFromContext ResponseFromContext returns the fsthttp.Response associated with the context, if any.

ResponseWriterFromContext ResponseWriterFromContext returns the fsthttp.ResponseWriter associated with the context, if any.

Serve Serve calls h, providing it with a context that will be canceled when Serve returns, a Request representing the incoming client request that initiated this execution, and a ResponseWriter that can be used to respond to that request. Serve will ensure the ResponseWriter has been closed before returning, and so should only be called once per execution.

ServeFunc ServeFunc is sugar for Serve(HandlerFunc(f)).

ServeMany ServeMany allows a single Compute instance to handle multiple requests.

SetCookie SetCookie adds a Set-Cookie header to the provided ResponseWriter's headers. The provided cookie must have a valid Name. Invalid cookies may be silently dropped.