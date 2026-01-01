fsthttp
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/fsthttp
Package fsthttp provides HTTP functionality for Fastly's Compute environment.
A Compute program can be thought of as an HTTP request handler. Each execution is triggered by an incoming request from a client, and is expected to respond to that request before terminating. The Serve function provides a Handler-style interface to that Request and its ResponseWriter.
The types in this package are similar to, but not the same as, corresponding types in the standard library's package net/http. Refer to the documentation for important caveats about usage.
Modules
Structs
|Backend
|Backend is a fastly backend
|BackendHealthcheckOptions
|BackendOptions
|BackendOption is a builder for the configuration of a dynamic backend.
|BotDetectionResult
|CacheOptions
|CacheOptions control caching behavior for outgoing requests.
|CandidateResponse
|CandidateResponse is a response from a backend that is a candidate for caching.
|Cookie
|A Cookie represents an HTTP cookie as sent in the Set-Cookie header of an HTTP response or the Cookie header of an HTTP request.
|DecompressResponseOptions
|DecompressResponseOptions control the auto decompress response behaviour.
|FastlyMeta
|FastlyMeta holds various Fastly-specific metadata for a request.
|InspectOptions
|InspectResponse
|Limitsdeprecated
|Limits handles HTTP limits.
|Request
|Request represents an HTTP request received by this server from a requesting client, or to be sent from this server during this execution. Some fields only have meaning in one context or the other.
|Response
|Response to an outgoing HTTP request made by this server.
|ResVPNProxyResult
|ResVPNProxyResult represents additional IP Proxy and VPN Intelligence data for a request.
|ServeManyOptions
|ServeManyOptions controls the exit conditions for ServeMany. Note that Compute might terminate the request hander earlier.
|TLSClientCertificateInfo
|TLSInfo
|TLSInfo collects TLS-related metadata for incoming requests. All fields are ignored for outgoing requests.
|Transport
|Transport is an http.RoundTripper implementation for backend requests on Compute.
Interfaces
|Handler
|Handler describes anything which can handle, or respond to, an HTTP request. It has the same semantics as net/http.Handler, but operates on the Request and ResponseWriter types defined in this package.
|ResponseWriter
|ResponseWriter is used to respond to client requests.
Enums
|BackendHealth
|NGWAFVerdict
|SameSite
|SameSite allows a server to define a cookie attribute making it impossible for the browser to send this cookie along with cross-site requests. The main goal is to mitigate the risk of cross-origin information leakage, and provide some protection against cross-site request forgery attacks.
|TLSVersion
Type aliases
|BotCategory
|ClientCertificateVerifyResult
|HandlerFunc
|HandlerFunc adapts a function to a Handler.
|Header
|Header represents the key-value pairs in a set of HTTP headers. Unlike net/http, keys are canonicalized to their lowercase form.
|SendError
|SendError provides detailed information about backend request failures.
|SendErrorTag
Functions
|Adapt
|Adapt allows an http.Handler to be used as an fsthttp.Handler.
|BackendFromName
|CanonicalHeaderKey
|CanonicalHeaderKey returns the canonical format of the header key s. The canonicalization converts the first letter and any letter following a hyphen to upper case; the rest are converted to lowercase. For example, the canonical key for "accept-encoding" is "Accept-Encoding". If s contains a space or invalid header field bytes, it is returned without modifications.
|Error
|Error replies to the request with the specified error message and HTTP code. It does not otherwise end the request; the caller should ensure no further writes are done to w. The error message should be plain text.
|NewBackendHealthcheck
|NewBackendOptions
|NewHeader
|NewHeader returns an initialized and empty set of headers.
|NewRequest
|NewRequest constructs an outgoing request with the given HTTP method, URI, and body. The URI is parsed via url.Parse.
|NewTransport
|NewTransport creates a new Transport instance with the given default backend. Any request made to a host not explicitly mapped to a backend using the AddHostBackend method will be sent to the default backend.
|NotFound
|NotFound replies to the request with an HTTP 404 not found error.
|RegisterDynamicBackend
|RegisterDynamicBackend registers a new dynamic backend.
|RequestFromContext
|RequestFromContext returns the fsthttp.Request associated with the context, if any.
|ResponseFromContext
|ResponseFromContext returns the fsthttp.Response associated with the context, if any.
|ResponseWriterFromContext
|ResponseWriterFromContext returns the fsthttp.ResponseWriter associated with the context, if any.
|Serve
|Serve calls h, providing it with a context that will be canceled when Serve returns, a Request representing the incoming client request that initiated this execution, and a ResponseWriter that can be used to respond to that request. Serve will ensure the ResponseWriter has been closed before returning, and so should only be called once per execution.
|ServeFunc
|ServeFunc is sugar for Serve(HandlerFunc(f)).
|ServeMany
|ServeMany allows a single Compute instance to handle multiple requests.
|SetCookie
|SetCookie adds a Set-Cookie header to the provided ResponseWriter's headers. The provided cookie must have a valid Name. Invalid cookies may be silently dropped.
|StatusText
|StatusText returns a text for the HTTP status code. It returns the empty string if the code is unknown.
Constants
BackendHealthHealthyBackendHealthread-onlyView source
Default:
1
Constants for dynamic backend health status
BackendHealthUnhealthyBackendHealthread-onlyView source
Default:
2
Constants for dynamic backend health status
BackendHealthUnknownBackendHealthread-onlyView source
Default:
0
Constants for dynamic backend health status
BotCategoryAICrawlerfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryAICrawler
BotCategoryAICrawler is for crawlers used for training AIs and LLMs, generally used for building AI models or indexes.
BotCategoryAIFetcherfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryAIFetcher
BotCategoryAIFetcher is for fetchers used by AIs and LLMs for enriching results in response to a user query.
BotCategoryAccessibilityfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryAccessibility
BotCategoryAccessibility is for tools that make content accessible (e.g., screen readers).
BotCategoryContentFetcherfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryContentFetcher
BotCategoryContentFetcher is for tools that extract content from websites to be used elsewhere.
BotCategoryHeadlessfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryHeadless
BotCategoryHeadless is for a request that is suspected of being a headless bot.
BotCategoryMonitoringSiteToolsfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryMonitoringSiteTools
BotCategoryMonitoringSiteTools is for tools that access your website to monitor things like performance, uptime, and proving domain control.
BotCategoryNonefastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryNone
BotCategoryNone indicates bot detection was not executed, or no bot was detected.
BotCategoryOnlineMarketingfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryOnlineMarketing
BotCategoryOnlineMarketing is for crawlers from online marketing platforms (e.g., Facebook, Pinterest).
BotCategoryPagePreviewfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryPagePreview
BotCategoryPagePreview is for tools that access your website to show a preview of the page in other online services and social media platforms.
BotCategoryPlatformIntegrationsfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryPlatformIntegrations
BotCategoryPlatformIntegrations is for integration with other platforms by accessing the website's API, notably Webhooks.
BotCategoryResearchfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryResearch
BotCategoryResearch is for commercial and academic tools that collect and analyze data for research purposes.
BotCategorySearchEngineCrawlerfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategorySearchEngineCrawler
BotCategorySearchEngineCrawler is for crawlers that index your website for search engines.
BotCategorySearchEngineSpecializationfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategorySearchEngineSpecialization
BotCategorySearchEngineSpecialization is for tools that support search engine optimization tasks (e.g., link analysis, ranking).
BotCategorySecurityToolsfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategorySecurityTools
BotCategorySecurityTools is for security analysis tools that inspect your website for vulnerabilities, misconfigurations and other security features.
BotCategorySuspectedfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategorySuspected
BotCategorySuspected is for a suspected bot.
BotCategoryUnknownfastly.BotCategoryread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.BotCategoryUnknown
BotCategoryUnknown indicates the detected bot belongs to a category not recognized by this SDK version.
ClientCertificateVerifyResultBadCertificatefastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultBadCertificate
ClientCertificateVerifyResultBadCertificate means the certificate is corrupt (e.g., the certificate signatures do not verify correctly).
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateExpiredfastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateExpired
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateExpired means the client certificate has expired or is not currently valid.
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateMissingfastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateMissing
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateMissing means the client did not provide a certificate during the handshake.
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateRevokedfastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateRevoked
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateRevoked means the client certificate is revoked by its signer.
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateUnknownfastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateUnknown
ClientCertificateVerifyResultCertificateUnknown means the client certificate was received, but some other (unspecified) issue arose in processing the certificate, rendering it unacceptable.
ClientCertificateVerifyResultOKfastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultOK
ClientCertificateVerifyResultOK indicates that client certificate verified successfully.
ClientCertificateVerifyResultUnknownCAfastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.ClientCertificateVerifyResultUnknownCA
ClientCertificateVerifyResultUnknownCA means the valid certificate chain or partial chain was received, but the certificate was not accepted because the CA certificate could not be located or could not be matched with a known trust anchor.
InspectVerdictAllowNGWAFVerdictread-onlyView source
Default:
"allow"
InspectVerdictBlockNGWAFVerdictread-onlyView source
Default:
"block"
InspectVerdictUnauthorizedNGWAFVerdictread-onlyView source
Default:
"unauthorized"
MethodConnectuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"CONNECT"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
MethodDeleteuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"DELETE"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
MethodGetuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"GET"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
MethodHeaduntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"HEAD"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
MethodOptionsuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"OPTIONS"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
MethodPatchuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"PATCH"
RFC 5789
MethodPostuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"POST"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
MethodPutuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"PUT"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
MethodTraceuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"TRACE"
Common HTTP methods.
Unless otherwise noted, these are defined in RFC 7231 section 4.3.
SameSiteDefaultModeSameSiteread-onlyView source
Default:
iota + 1
SameSiteLaxModeSameSiteread-onlyView source
Default:
2
SameSiteNoneModeSameSiteread-onlyView source
Default:
4
SameSiteStrictModeSameSiteread-onlyView source
Default:
3
SendErrorConnectionLimitReachedfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagConnectionLimitReached
SendErrorConnectionLimitReached indicates the system is configured to limit the number of connections it has to the backend, and that limit has been reached.
SendErrorConnectionRefusedfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagConnectionRefused
SendErrorConnectionRefused indicates the system's connection to the backend was refused.
SendErrorConnectionTerminatedfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagConnectionTerminated
SendErrorConnectionTerminated indicates the system's connection to the backend was closed before a complete response was received.
SendErrorConnectionTimeoutfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagConnectionTimeout
SendErrorConnectionTimeout indicates the system's attempt to open a connection to the backend timed out.
SendErrorDNSErrorfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagDNSError
SendErrorDNSError indicates the system encountered a DNS error when trying to find an IP address for the backend hostname. Use DNSErrorRCode() and DNSErrorInfoCode() to get additional details.
SendErrorDNSTimeoutfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagDNSTimeout
SendErrorDNSTimeout indicates the system encountered a timeout when trying to find an IP address for the backend hostname.
SendErrorDestinationIPUnroutablefastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagDestinationIPUnroutable
SendErrorDestinationIPUnroutable indicates the system cannot find a route to the next-hop IP address.
SendErrorDestinationNotFoundfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagDestinationNotFound
SendErrorDestinationNotFound indicates the system cannot determine which backend to use, or the specified backend was invalid.
SendErrorDestinationUnavailablefastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagDestinationUnavailable
SendErrorDestinationUnavailable indicates the system considers the backend to be unavailable (e.g., recent attempts to communicate with it may have failed, or a health check may indicate that it is down).
SendErrorHTTPIncompleteResponsefastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPIncompleteResponse
SendErrorHTTPIncompleteResponse indicates the system received an incomplete response to the request from the backend.
SendErrorHTTPProtocolErrorfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPProtocolError
SendErrorHTTPProtocolError indicates the system encountered an HTTP protocol error when communicating with the backend. This error will only be used when a more specific one is not defined.
SendErrorHTTPRequestCacheKeyInvalidfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPRequestCacheKeyInvalid
SendErrorHTTPRequestCacheKeyInvalid indicates an invalid Fastly cache key was provided for the request.
SendErrorHTTPRequestURIInvalidfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPRequestURIInvalid
SendErrorHTTPRequestURIInvalid indicates an invalid URI was provided for the request.
SendErrorHTTPResponseBodyTooLargefastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPResponseBodyTooLarge
SendErrorHTTPResponseBodyTooLarge indicates the system received a response to the request whose body was considered too large. For specific limits, visit the Compute resource limits documentation.
SendErrorHTTPResponseHeaderSectionTooLargefastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPResponseHeaderSectionTooLarge
SendErrorHTTPResponseHeaderSectionTooLarge indicates the system received a response to the request whose header section was considered too large. For specific limits, visit the Compute resource limits documentation.
SendErrorHTTPResponseStatusInvalidfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPResponseStatusInvalid
SendErrorHTTPResponseStatusInvalid indicates the system received a response to the request whose status code or reason phrase was invalid.
SendErrorHTTPResponseTimeoutfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPResponseTimeout
SendErrorHTTPResponseTimeout indicates the system reached a configured time limit waiting for the complete response. The limit is configured on the backend.
SendErrorHTTPUpgradeFailedfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagHTTPUpgradeFailed
SendErrorHTTPUpgradeFailed indicates the process of negotiating an upgrade of the HTTP version between the system and the backend failed.
SendErrorInternalErrorfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagInternalError
SendErrorInternalError indicates the system encountered an unexpected internal error.
SendErrorTLSAlertReceivedfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagTLSAlertReceived
SendErrorTLSAlertReceived indicates the system received a TLS alert from the backend. Use TLSAlertID() and TLSAlertDescription() to get the specific alert.
SendErrorTLSCertificateErrorfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagTLSCertificateError
SendErrorTLSCertificateError indicates the system encountered an error when verifying the certificate presented by the backend.
SendErrorTLSConfigurationErrorfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagTLSConfigurationError
SendErrorTLSConfigurationError indicates the system encountered an error with the backend TLS configuration.
SendErrorTLSProtocolErrorfastly.SendErrorDetailTagread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.SendErrorDetailTagTLSProtocolError
SendErrorTLSProtocolError indicates the system encountered a TLS error when communicating with the backend, either during the handshake or afterwards.
StatusAccepteduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
202
RFC 7231, 6.3.3
StatusAlreadyReporteduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
208
RFC 5842, 7.1
StatusBadGatewayuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
502
RFC 7231, 6.6.3
StatusBadRequestuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
400
RFC 7231, 6.5.1
StatusConflictuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
409
RFC 7231, 6.5.8
StatusContinueuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
100
RFC 7231, 6.2.1
StatusCreateduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
201
RFC 7231, 6.3.2
StatusEarlyHintsuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
103
RFC 8297
StatusExpectationFaileduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
417
RFC 7231, 6.5.14
StatusFailedDependencyuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
424
RFC 4918, 11.4
StatusForbiddenuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
403
RFC 7231, 6.5.3
StatusFounduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
302
RFC 7231, 6.4.3
StatusGatewayTimeoutuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
504
RFC 7231, 6.6.5
StatusGoneuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
410
RFC 7231, 6.5.9
StatusHTTPVersionNotSupporteduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
505
RFC 7231, 6.6.6
StatusIMUseduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
226
RFC 3229, 10.4.1
StatusInsufficientStorageuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
507
RFC 4918, 11.5
StatusInternalServerErroruntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
500
RFC 7231, 6.6.1
StatusLengthRequireduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
411
RFC 7231, 6.5.10
StatusLockeduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
423
RFC 4918, 11.3
StatusLoopDetecteduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
508
RFC 5842, 7.2
StatusMethodNotAlloweduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
405
RFC 7231, 6.5.5
StatusMisdirectedRequestuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
421
RFC 7540, 9.1.2
StatusMovedPermanentlyuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
301
RFC 7231, 6.4.2
StatusMultiStatusuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
207
RFC 4918, 11.1
StatusMultipleChoicesuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
300
RFC 7231, 6.4.1
StatusNetworkAuthenticationRequireduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
511
RFC 6585, 6
StatusNoContentuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
204
RFC 7231, 6.3.5
StatusNonAuthoritativeInfountyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
203
RFC 7231, 6.3.4
StatusNotAcceptableuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
406
RFC 7231, 6.5.6
StatusNotExtendeduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
510
RFC 2774, 7
StatusNotFounduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
404
RFC 7231, 6.5.4
StatusNotImplementeduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
501
RFC 7231, 6.6.2
StatusNotModifieduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
304
RFC 7232, 4.1
StatusOKuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
200
RFC 7231, 6.3.1
StatusPartialContentuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
206
RFC 7233, 4.1
StatusPaymentRequireduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
402
RFC 7231, 6.5.2
StatusPermanentRedirectuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
308
RFC 7538, 3
StatusPreconditionFaileduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
412
RFC 7232, 4.2
StatusPreconditionRequireduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
428
RFC 6585, 3
StatusProcessinguntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
102
RFC 2518, 10.1
StatusProxyAuthRequireduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
407
RFC 7235, 3.2
StatusRequestEntityTooLargeuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
413
RFC 7231, 6.5.11
StatusRequestHeaderFieldsTooLargeuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
431
RFC 6585, 5
StatusRequestTimeoutuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
408
RFC 7231, 6.5.7
StatusRequestURITooLonguntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
414
RFC 7231, 6.5.12
StatusRequestedRangeNotSatisfiableuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
416
RFC 7233, 4.4
StatusResetContentuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
205
RFC 7231, 6.3.6
StatusSeeOtheruntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
303
RFC 7231, 6.4.4
StatusServiceUnavailableuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
503
RFC 7231, 6.6.4
StatusSwitchingProtocolsuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
101
RFC 7231, 6.2.2
StatusTeapotuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
418
RFC 7168, 2.3.3
StatusTemporaryRedirectuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
307
RFC 7231, 6.4.7
StatusTooEarlyuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
425
RFC 8470, 5.2.
StatusTooManyRequestsuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
429
RFC 6585, 4
StatusUnauthorizeduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
401
RFC 7235, 3.1
StatusUnavailableForLegalReasonsuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
451
RFC 7725, 3
StatusUnprocessableEntityuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
422
RFC 4918, 11.2
StatusUnsupportedMediaTypeuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
415
RFC 7231, 6.5.13
StatusUpgradeRequireduntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
426
RFC 7231, 6.5.15
StatusUseProxyuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
305
RFC 7231, 6.4.5
StatusVariantAlsoNegotiatesuntyped intread-onlyView source
Default:
506
RFC 2295, 8.1
TLSVersion1_0TLSVersionread-onlyView source
Default:
0
Constants for dynamic backend TLS configuration
TLSVersion1_1TLSVersionread-onlyView source
Default:
1
Constants for dynamic backend TLS configuration
TLSVersion1_2TLSVersionread-onlyView source
Default:
2
Constants for dynamic backend TLS configuration
TLSVersion1_3TLSVersionread-onlyView source
Default:
3
Constants for dynamic backend TLS configuration
TimeFormatuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"Mon, 02 Jan 2006 15:04:05 GMT"
TimeFormat is the time format to use when generating times in HTTP headers. It is like time.RFC1123 but hard-codes GMT as the time zone. The time being formatted must be in UTC for Format to generate the correct format.
For parsing this time format, see ParseTime.
TrailerPrefixuntyped stringread-onlyView source
Default:
"Trailer:"
TrailerPrefix is a magic prefix for ResponseWriter.Header map keys that, if present, signals that the map entry is actually for the response trailers, and not the response headers. The prefix is stripped after the ServeHTTP call finishes and the values are sent in the trailers.
This mechanism is intended only for trailers that are not known prior to the headers being written. If the set of trailers is fixed or known before the header is written, the normal Go trailers mechanism is preferred.
Variables
ErrBackendNameInUseerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("backend name already in use")
ErrBackendNameInUse indicates the backend name is already in use.
ErrBackendNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("backend not found")
ErrBackendNotFound indicates the provided backend was not found.
ErrCachingNotSupportederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("fsthttp: caching not supported")
ErrCachingNotSupported is returned by Send() if the requested caching type (host or guest) is not supported by the request configuration or runtime.
ErrClosederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("connection has been closed")
ErrClosed is returned when attempting to write to a ResponseWriter whose network connection has been closed.
ErrDynamicBackendDisallowederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("dynamic backends not supported for this service")
ErrDynamicBackendDisallowed indicates the service is not allowed to create dynamic backends.
ErrFanoutNotEnablederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("fanout or websockets are not enabled on this service; please contact support for help")
ErrHandoffNotSupportederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("handoff not supported on this request")
ErrInvalidStatusCodeerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("invalid HTTP status code")
ErrInvalidStatusCode is returned when attempting to write a resposne with an invalid HTTP status code.
ErrNoCookieerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("fsthttp: named cookie not present")
ErrNoCookie is returned by Request's Cookie method when a cookie is not found.
ErrRequestCollapseerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("error during request collapse")
ErrTrailersNotReadyerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("trailers not available")
ErrUnexpectederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("unexpected error")
ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.
RequestLimitsLimitsView source
RequestLimits are the limits for the components of an HTTP request.
ResponseLimitsLimitsView source
ResponseLimits are the limits for the components of an HTTP response.