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NewRequest

pkg.go.dev
Functionin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func NewRequest(method string, uri string, body io.Reader) (*Request, error)

NewRequest constructs an outgoing request with the given HTTP method, URI, and body. The URI is parsed via url.Parse.

Parameters

method: string
uri: string
body: io.Reader

Returns

(*Request, error)
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