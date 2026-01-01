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NewTransport

pkg.go.dev
Functionin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func NewTransport(backend string) *Transport

NewTransport creates a new Transport instance with the given default backend. Any request made to a host not explicitly mapped to a backend using the AddHostBackend method will be sent to the default backend.

Parameters

backend: string

Returns

*Transport
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