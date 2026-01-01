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NotFound

pkg.go.dev
Functionin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func NotFound(w ResponseWriter, r *Request)

NotFound replies to the request with an HTTP 404 not found error.

Parameters

w: ResponseWriter
r: *Request
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