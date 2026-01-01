  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Go
  6. compute-sdk-go
  7. fsthttp

RegisterDynamicBackend

pkg.go.dev
Functionin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func RegisterDynamicBackend(name string, target string, options *BackendOptions) (*Backend, error)

RegisterDynamicBackend registers a new dynamic backend.

Parameters

name: string
target: string
options: *BackendOptions

Returns

(*Backend, error)
Fastly
© Fastly 2026