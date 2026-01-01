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RequestFromContext

pkg.go.dev
Functionin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func RequestFromContext(ctx context.Context) *Request

RequestFromContext returns the fsthttp.Request associated with the context, if any.

Parameters

ctx: context.Context

Returns

*Request
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