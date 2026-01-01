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ServeMany

pkg.go.dev
Functionin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func ServeMany(h HandlerFunc, serveOpts *ServeManyOptions)

ServeMany allows a single Compute instance to handle multiple requests.

Parameters

h: HandlerFunc
serveOpts: *ServeManyOptions
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