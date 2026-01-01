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SetCookie

pkg.go.dev
Functionin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func SetCookie(h Header, cookie *Cookie)

SetCookie adds a Set-Cookie header to the provided ResponseWriter's headers. The provided cookie must have a valid Name. Invalid cookies may be silently dropped.

Parameters

h: Header
cookie: *Cookie
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