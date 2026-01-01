Auto Auto enables optimizations based on content negotiation.

EnableOpt EnableOpt specifies features that are disabled by default, but can be requested to be enabled.

Fit Fit controls how the image will be constrained within the provided size (width and height) values, in order to maintain the correct proportions.

Format Format is the desired output encoding for the image.

Level Level specifies a set of constraints indicating a degree of required decoder performance for a profile.

Metadata Metadata controls what metadata to preserve in the image.

OptimizeLevel OptimizeLevel specifies the desired level of image compression.

Orientation / Orientation specifies the cardinal orientation of the image.

Profile Profile specifies features the video encoder can use based on a target class of application for decoding the specific video bitstream.

Region Region sets the region for image transformation.