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NewAreaAspectRatio

pkg.go.dev
Functionin imageoptocompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func NewAreaAspectRatio(w, h uint32) Area

NewAreaAspectRatio specifies an area with the given width/height aspect ratio.

Parameters

w: uint32
h: uint32

Returns

Area
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