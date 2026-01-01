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NewAreaWidthHeight

pkg.go.dev
Functionin imageoptocompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func NewAreaWidthHeight(w, h PixelsOrPercentage) Area

NewAreaWidthHeight specifies an area with precise number of pixels.

Parameters

w: PixelsOrPercentage
h: PixelsOrPercentage

Returns

Area
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