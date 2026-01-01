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NewBWModeThreshold

pkg.go.dev
Functionin imageoptocompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func NewBWModeThreshold(luminance uint32) BWMode

NewBWModeThreshold returns a BWMode for default threshold dithering with a specified luminance.

Parameters

luminance: uint32

Returns

BWMode
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