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Canvas

pkg.go.dev
Structin imageoptocompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type Canvas struct {
	Size Area


	Position *Position
}

Canvas is the size of an image canvas.

Fields

Size

Area

Size is the desired width and height.

Position

*Position

Position is how to distribute the remaining space around the image.

Methods

String

View source
func (c *Canvas) String() string

Returns

string
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