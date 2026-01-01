Options
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type Options struct {
BgColor *HexColor
Blur BlurMode
Brightness int
Bw BWMode
Contrast int
Dpr float32
Enable EnableOpt
Frame uint32
Height PixelsOrPercentage
Optimize OptimizeLevel
Orient Orientation
Pad *Sides
Precrop *Crop
Quality uint32
ResizeFilter ResizeAlgorithm
Saturation int
Trim *Sides
Width PixelsOrPercentage
PreserveQueryStringOnOriginRequest bool}
Options contains options that correspond to the public ImageOptimzation API.
For more details, see https://www.fastly.com/documentation/reference/io/
Fields
RegionRegion
Region indicates where image transformations will occur. Must be set.
The chosen region should be close to your origin.
AutoAuto
Auto requests an output format based on the
Accept header.
BgColor*HexColor
BgColor Sets a background color when replacing transparent pixels
or with
pad or
canvas.
BlurBlurMode
Blur blurs the image.
BwBWMode
Bw converts image to black and white duotone.
Canvas*Canvas
Canvas adds a canvas surrounding the image.
Crop*Crop
/ Crop crops the image.
Dps is the ratio between physical and logical pixels, a float between 0-10.
Adjusts any resize requests according to this ratio.
EnableEnableOpt
Enable Allows for various image transformations to occur, particularly upscaling images.
FitFit
Fit describes how the image should fit within the requested dimensions.
FormatFormat
Format re-encodes the image to a given output format.
Frame requests a single frame for an animated image.
Currently only supported for animated GIFs.
HeightPixelsOrPercentage
Height adjusts image height.
LevelLevel
Level configures GIF to MP4 conversions.
See https://www.fastly.com/documentation/reference/io/level/ for detailed information.
MetadataMetadata
Metadata preserves metadata on the input image.
OptimizeOptimizeLevel
Optimize attempts to select an output quality to optimize the image.
OrientOrientation
Orient controls how the image will be oriented.
Pad*Sides
Pad adds pixels surrounding the image.
Precrop*Crop
Precrop applies the crop instruction before all other parameters.
ProfileProfile
Profile is For use with GIF to MP4 conversions.
See https://www.fastly.com/documentation/reference/io/level/ for detailed information.
ResizeFilterResizeAlgorithm
Sharpen*Sharpen
Sharpen applies an unsharp mask to the image.
Trim*Sides
Trim removes pixels from the image on all sides.
TrimColor*TrimColor
TrimColor trims the image on all sides based on a given color.
WidthPixelsOrPercentage
Width adjusts image width.
/ If true, preserves query parameters not belonging to the / Image Optimizer API when requesting the origin image.
Methods
QueryStringView source
func (o *Options) QueryString() (string, error)
Returns