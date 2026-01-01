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Options

pkg.go.dev
Structin imageoptocompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type Options struct {
	Region Region


	Auto Auto


	BgColor *HexColor


	Blur BlurMode


	Brightness int


	Bw BWMode


	Canvas *Canvas


	Contrast int


	Crop *Crop


	Dpr float32


	Enable EnableOpt


	Fit Fit


	Format Format


	Frame uint32


	Height PixelsOrPercentage


	Level Level


	Metadata Metadata


	Optimize OptimizeLevel


	Orient Orientation


	Pad *Sides


	Precrop *Crop


	Profile Profile


	Quality uint32


	ResizeFilter ResizeAlgorithm


	Saturation int


	Sharpen *Sharpen


	Trim *Sides


	TrimColor *TrimColor


	Width PixelsOrPercentage


	PreserveQueryStringOnOriginRequest bool
}

Options contains options that correspond to the public ImageOptimzation API.

For more details, see https://www.fastly.com/documentation/reference/io/

Fields

Region

Region

Region indicates where image transformations will occur. Must be set.

The chosen region should be close to your origin.

Auto

Auto

Auto requests an output format based on the Accept header.

BgColor

*HexColor

BgColor Sets a background color when replacing transparent pixels or with pad or canvas.

Blur

BlurMode

Blur blurs the image.

Brightness

int

Brightness adjusts image brightness.

Bw

BWMode

Bw converts image to black and white duotone.

Canvas

*Canvas

Canvas adds a canvas surrounding the image.

Contrast

int

Contrast adjusts image contrast.

Crop

*Crop

/ Crop crops the image.

Dpr

float32

Dps is the ratio between physical and logical pixels, a float between 0-10.

Adjusts any resize requests according to this ratio.

Enable

EnableOpt

Enable Allows for various image transformations to occur, particularly upscaling images.

Fit

Fit

Fit describes how the image should fit within the requested dimensions.

Format

Format

Format re-encodes the image to a given output format.

Frame

uint32

Frame requests a single frame for an animated image.

Currently only supported for animated GIFs.

Height

PixelsOrPercentage

Height adjusts image height.

Level

Level

Level configures GIF to MP4 conversions.

See https://www.fastly.com/documentation/reference/io/level/ for detailed information.

Metadata

Metadata

Metadata preserves metadata on the input image.

Optimize

OptimizeLevel

Optimize attempts to select an output quality to optimize the image.

Orient

Orientation

Orient controls how the image will be oriented.

Pad

*Sides

Pad adds pixels surrounding the image.

Precrop

*Crop

Precrop applies the crop instruction before all other parameters.

Profile

Profile

Profile is For use with GIF to MP4 conversions.

See https://www.fastly.com/documentation/reference/io/level/ for detailed information.

Quality

uint32

Quality requests an output quality.

ResizeFilter

ResizeAlgorithm

Saturation

int

Saturation adjusts image saturation.

Sharpen

*Sharpen

Sharpen applies an unsharp mask to the image.

Trim

*Sides

Trim removes pixels from the image on all sides.

TrimColor

*TrimColor

TrimColor trims the image on all sides based on a given color.

Width

PixelsOrPercentage

Width adjusts image width.

PreserveQueryStringOnOriginRequest

bool

/ If true, preserves query parameters not belonging to the / Image Optimizer API when requesting the origin image.

Methods

QueryString

View source
func (o *Options) QueryString() (string, error)

Returns

(string, error)
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