Header returns the headers that will be sent by WriteHeader. The Header map also is the mechanism with which implementations can set HTTP trailers. Changing the returned headers after a call to WriteHeader has no effect unless the modified headers are Trailers.

There are two ways to set Trailers. The preferred way is to predeclare in the headers which trailers you will later send by setting the "Trailer" header to the names of the trailer keys which will come later. In this case, those keys of the Header map are treated as if they were trailers. See the example. The second way, for trailer keys not known to the Handler until after the first ResponseWriter.Write, is to prefix the Header map keys with the [TrailerPrefix] constant value.