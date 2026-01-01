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Backend

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type Backend struct {
	// contains filtered or unexported fields
}

Backend is a fastly backend

Methods

BetweenBytesTimeout

View source
func (b *Backend) BetweenBytesTimeout() time.Duration

Returns

time.Duration

ConnectTimeout

View source
func (b *Backend) ConnectTimeout() time.Duration

Returns

time.Duration

FirstByteTimeout

View source
func (b *Backend) FirstByteTimeout() time.Duration

Returns

time.Duration

Health

View source
func (b *Backend) Health() (BackendHealth, error)

Health dynamically checks the backend's health status.

Returns

(BackendHealth, error)

HostOverride

View source
func (b *Backend) HostOverride() string

Returns

string

IsDynamic

View source
func (b *Backend) IsDynamic() bool

IsDynamic returns whether the backend is dynamic.

Returns

bool

IsSSL

View source
func (b *Backend) IsSSL() bool

Returns

bool

Name

View source
func (b *Backend) Name() string

Name returns the name associated with this backend.

Returns

string

SSLMaxVersion

View source
func (b *Backend) SSLMaxVersion() TLSVersion

Returns

TLSVersion

SSLMinVersion

View source
func (b *Backend) SSLMinVersion() TLSVersion

Returns

TLSVersion

Target

View source
func (b *Backend) Target() string

Target returns the target associated with this backend.

Returns

string
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