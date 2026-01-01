Backend
type Backend struct { // contains filtered or unexported fields}
Backend is a fastly backend
Methods
BetweenBytesTimeoutView source
Returns
ConnectTimeoutView source
Returns
FirstByteTimeoutView source
Returns
HealthView source
Health dynamically checks the backend's health status.
Returns
(BackendHealth, error)
HostOverrideView source
func (b *Backend) HostOverride() string
Returns
string
IsDynamicView source
func (b *Backend) IsDynamic() bool
IsDynamic returns whether the backend is dynamic.
Returns
bool
IsSSLView source
func (b *Backend) IsSSL() bool
Returns
bool
NameView source
func (b *Backend) Name() string
Name returns the name associated with this backend.
Returns
string
SSLMaxVersionView source
Returns
SSLMinVersionView source
Returns
TargetView source
func (b *Backend) Target() string
Target returns the target associated with this backend.
Returns
string