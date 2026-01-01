BackendHealthcheckOptions
type BackendHealthcheckOptions struct { // contains filtered or unexported fields}
Methods
InitialView source
func (h *BackendHealthcheckOptions) Initial(initial uint32) *BackendHealthcheckOptions
Initial sets the number of successes to assume are successful when beginning a health check. Must not be greater than the current window.
Defaults to 4.
Parameters
- initial: uint32
Returns
IntervalView source
Interval sets the interval where a health check should be performed. Times must be 1 second to 1 hour inclusive. Must be less than the current timeout.
Defaults to 15 seconds.
Parameters
Returns
MethodView source
func (h *BackendHealthcheckOptions) Method(m string) *BackendHealthcheckOptions
Method sets an HTTP verb (i.e., HEAD, GET, or POST) to use when performing the health check.
Defaults to "GET".
Parameters
- m: string
Returns
PathView source
func (h *BackendHealthcheckOptions) Path(p string) *BackendHealthcheckOptions
Path sets a path to visit on your origins when performing the check. Use a unique path. For example, use /website-healthcheck.txt, not / or /healthcheck.
Defaults to "/".
Parameters
- p: string
Returns
StatusView source
func (h *BackendHealthcheckOptions) Status(status uint32) *BackendHealthcheckOptions
Status sets the HTTP status code that signifies a healthy state.
Defaults to 200.
Parameters
- status: uint32
Returns
ThresholdView source
func (h *BackendHealthcheckOptions) Threshold(threshold uint32) *BackendHealthcheckOptions
Threshold sets the number of health checks that must be successful within the window to be considered healthy. Must not be greater than the current window.
Defaults to 3.
Parameters
- threshold: uint32
Returns
TimeoutView source
Timeout sets the time in which to perform the health check. Note that querying the health check renews the timer. Must not be less than the current interval.
Defaults to 5 seconds.
Parameters
Returns
WindowView source
func (h *BackendHealthcheckOptions) Window(w uint32) *BackendHealthcheckOptions
Window sets the number of most recent health check queries to keep. Must not be greater than 15.
Defaults to 5.
Parameters
- w: uint32
Returns