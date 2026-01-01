UseSSL sets whether or not to require TLS for connections to this backend.

When using TLS, Fastly checks the validity of the backend's certificate, and fails the connection if the certificate is invalid. This check is not optional: an invalid certificate will cause the backend connection to fail (but read on).

By default, the validity check does not require that the certificate hostname matches the hostname of your request. You can use BackendOptions.CertHostname to request a check of the certificate hostname.

By default, certificate validity uses a set of public certificate authorities. You can specify an alternative CA using BackendOptions.CACert.