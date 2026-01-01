BackendOptions
type BackendOptions struct { // contains filtered or unexported fields}
BackendOption is a builder for the configuration of a dynamic backend.
Methods
BetweenBytesTimeoutView source
BetweenBytesTimeout sets the maximum duration that Fastly will wait while receiving no data on a download from a backend.
Parameters
Returns
CACertView source
func (b *BackendOptions) CACert(cert string) *BackendOptions
CACert sets the CA certificate to use when checking the validity of the backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
If CACert is not provided (default), the backend's certificate is validated using a set of public root CAs.
Parameters
- cert: string
Returns
CertHostnameView source
func (b *BackendOptions) CertHostname(host string) *BackendOptions
CertHostname sets the hostname that the server certificate should declare. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
If CertHostname is not provided (default), the server certificate's hostname can have any value.
Parameters
- host: string
Returns
CiphersView source
func (b *BackendOptions) Ciphers(ciphers string) *BackendOptions
Ciphers sets the list of OpenSSL ciphers to support for connections to this origin. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- ciphers: string
Returns
ClientCertificateView source
func (b *BackendOptions) ClientCertificate(certificate string, key secretstore.Secret) *BackendOptions
ClientCertificate sets the client certificate to be provided to the server as part of the SSL handshake. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- certificate: string
- key: secretstore.Secret
Returns
ConnectTimeoutView source
ConnectTimeout sets the maximum duration to wait for a connection to this backend to be established.
Parameters
Returns
FirstByteTimeoutView source
FirstByteTimeout sets the maximum duration to wait for the server response to begin after a TCP connection is established and the request has been sent.
Parameters
Returns
HealthcheckView source
Healthcheck sets the backend health check configuration
NOTE: Support for this feature is experimental and may be removed at any time.
Parameters
Returns
HostOverrideView source
func (b *BackendOptions) HostOverride(host string) *BackendOptions
HostOverride sets the HTTP Host header on connections to this backend.
Parameters
- host: string
Returns
HTTPKeepaliveTimeView source
HTTPKeepaliveTime configures how long to allow HTTP connections to remain idle in a connection pool before it should be considered closed.
Parameters
Returns
MaxConnectionsView source
func (b *BackendOptions) MaxConnections(count uint32) *BackendOptions
MaxConnections sets how many connections to allow in the connection pool for this backend.
0 is treated as unlimited. The default is
200.
Note that this limit is best determined experimentally, since the total number of connections to the backend will depend on POP sizes, HTTP keepalive limits, and the traffic patterns for individual POPs.
Parameters
- count: uint32
Returns
MaxLifetimeView source
MaxLifetime sets an upper bound for how long a pooled HTTP keepalive connection is allowed to have been open before we stop trying to reuse it.
0ms is treated as unlimited. The default is 0ms.
Parameters
Returns
MaxUseView source
func (b *BackendOptions) MaxUse(count uint32) *BackendOptions
MaxUse sets how many times an HTTP keepalive connection can be reused in a connection pool.
0 is treated as unlimited. The default is
0.
Parameters
- count: uint32
Returns
PoolConnectionsView source
func (b *BackendOptions) PoolConnections(poolingOn bool) *BackendOptions
PoolConnections allows users to turn connection pooling on or off for the backend. Pooling allows the Compute platform to reuse connections across multiple executions, resulting in lower resource use at the server (because it does not need to repeat the TCP handhsake and TLS authentication when the connection is reused). The default is to pool connections. Set this to false to create a new connection to the backend for every incoming request.
Parameters
- poolingOn: bool
Returns
PreferIPV6View source
func (b *BackendOptions) PreferIPV6(v bool) *BackendOptions
PreferIPV6 sets whether to prefer trying IPv6 connections first before IPv4 when a hostname has both A and AAAA records.
This defaults to
true.
Parameters
- v: bool
Returns
SNIHostnameView source
func (b *BackendOptions) SNIHostname(host string) *BackendOptions
SNIHostname sets the SNI hostname to use on connections to this backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- host: string
Returns
SSLMaxVersionView source
SSLMaxVersion sets the maximum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- max: TLSVersion
Returns
SSLMinVersionView source
SSLMinVersion sets the minimum allowed TLS version on SSL connections to this backend. Setting this will enable SSL for the connection as a side effect.
Parameters
- min: TLSVersion
Returns
TCPKeepaliveEnableView source
func (b *BackendOptions) TCPKeepaliveEnable(enable bool) *BackendOptions
TCPKeepaliveEnable sets whether or not to use TCP keepalives to try to maintain the connetion to the backend.
Parameters
- enable: bool
Returns
TCPKeepaliveIntervalView source
TCPKeepaliveInterval sets the interval to use when sending TCP keepalive probes. Intervals of less than 1 second will be rounded up to 1 second.
Setting this value implicitly enables TCP keepalives. If you are calling both
this method and
TCPKeepAliveEnable with dynamically loaded or generated
values, make sure to call
TCPKeepAliveEnable last.
Parameters
- interval: time.Duration
Returns
TCPKeepaliveProbesView source
func (b *BackendOptions) TCPKeepaliveProbes(count uint32) *BackendOptions
TCPKeepaliveProbes sets how many unanswered TCP probes we should send to the backend before we consider the connection dead. Setting this value implicitly enables TCP keepalives.
Parameters
- count: uint32
Returns
TCPKeepaliveTimeView source
TCPKeepaliveTime sets how long to wait after the last data was sent before starting to send keepalive probes. Setting this value implicitly enables TCP keepalives.
Parameters
- interval: time.Duration
Returns
UseGRPCView source
func (b *BackendOptions) UseGRPC(v bool) *BackendOptions
UseGRPC sets whether or not to connect to the backend via gRPC
Parameters
- v: bool
Returns
UseSSLView source
func (b *BackendOptions) UseSSL(v bool) *BackendOptions
UseSSL sets whether or not to require TLS for connections to this backend.
When using TLS, Fastly checks the validity of the backend's certificate, and fails the connection if the certificate is invalid. This check is not optional: an invalid certificate will cause the backend connection to fail (but read on).
By default, the validity check does not require that the certificate hostname matches the hostname of your request. You can use BackendOptions.CertHostname to request a check of the certificate hostname.
By default, certificate validity uses a set of public certificate authorities. You can specify an alternative CA using BackendOptions.CACert.
Parameters
- v: bool
Returns