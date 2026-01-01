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BotDetectionResult

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type BotDetectionResult struct {
	Analyzed bool


	Detected bool


	Name string


	CategoryName string


	Category BotCategory


	Verified bool
}

Fields

Analyzed

bool

Analyzed indicates if the request was analyzed by the bot detection framework.

Detected

bool

Detected indicates if a bot was detected.

Name

string

Name is string identifying the specific bot detected (e.g., GoogleBot, GPTBot, Bingbot). Returns the empty string if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.

Note: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use CategoryKind.

CategoryName

string

CategoryName is a string indicating the type of bot detected (e.g., SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER, AI-CRAWLER, SUSPECTED-BOT).

Note: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use CategoryKind.

Category

BotCategory

An enum uniquely identifying the type of bot detected.

Verified

bool

Verified is whether the detected bot is a verified bot.

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