BotDetectionResult
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type BotDetectionResult struct { Analyzed bool
Detected bool
Name string
CategoryName string
Category BotCategory
Verified bool}
Fields
Name is string identifying the specific bot detected (e.g.,
GoogleBot,
GPTBot,
Bingbot).
Returns the empty string if bot detection was not executed or no bot was detected.
Note: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use CategoryKind.
CategoryName is a string indicating the type of bot detected (e.g.,
SEARCH-ENGINE-CRAWLER,
AI-CRAWLER,
SUSPECTED-BOT).
Note: String values may change over time. Use this for logging or informational purposes. For conditional logic, use CategoryKind.
CategoryBotCategory
An enum uniquely identifying the type of bot detected.