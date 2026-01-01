Pass controls whether or not to force a request to bypass the cache. By default this is false, which means the request will only reach the backend if the request is not normally cacheable (such as a POST), or if a cached response is not available. If pass is set to true, the request will always be sent directly to the backend.

Setting Pass to false does not guarantee that a response will be cached for this request, it only allows a caching attempt to be made. For example, a GET request may appear cacheable, but if the backend response contains cache-control: no-store , the response will not be cached.

Pass is mutually exclusive with all other cache options. Setting any other option will change Pass to false.