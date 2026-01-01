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Cookie

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type Cookie struct {
	Name  string
	Value string


	Path       string
	Domain     string
	Expires    time.Time
	RawExpires string


	MaxAge int
	Secure bool


	HttpOnly bool


	SameSite SameSite
	Raw      string
	Unparsed []string
}

A Cookie represents an HTTP cookie as sent in the Set-Cookie header of an HTTP response or the Cookie header of an HTTP request.

See https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6265 for details.

Fields

Name

string

Value

string

Path

string

optional

Domain

string

optional

Expires

time.Time

optional

RawExpires

string

for reading cookies only

MaxAge

int

MaxAge=0 means no 'Max-Age' attribute specified. MaxAge<0 means delete cookie now, equivalently 'Max-Age: 0' MaxAge>0 means Max-Age attribute present and given in seconds

Secure

bool

HttpOnly

bool

SameSite

SameSite

Raw

string

Unparsed

[]string

Raw text of unparsed attribute-value pairs

Methods

String

View source
func (c *Cookie) String() string

String returns the serialization of the cookie for use in a Cookie header (if only Name and Value are set) or a Set-Cookie response header (if other fields are set). If c is nil or c.Name is invalid, the empty string is returned.

Returns

string

Valid

View source
func (c *Cookie) Valid() error

Valid reports whether the cookie is valid.

Returns

error
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