Cookie
A Cookie represents an HTTP cookie as sent in the Set-Cookie header of an HTTP response or the Cookie header of an HTTP request.
See https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc6265 for details.
Fields
Expirestime.Time
optional
MaxAge=0 means no 'Max-Age' attribute specified. MaxAge<0 means delete cookie now, equivalently 'Max-Age: 0' MaxAge>0 means Max-Age attribute present and given in seconds
SameSiteSameSite
Methods
StringView source
func (c *Cookie) String() string
String returns the serialization of the cookie for use in a Cookie header (if only Name and Value are set) or a Set-Cookie response header (if other fields are set). If c is nil or c.Name is invalid, the empty string is returned.
Returns
string
ValidView source
func (c *Cookie) Valid() error
Valid reports whether the cookie is valid.
Returns
error