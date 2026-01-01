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FastlyMeta

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type FastlyMeta struct {
	SandboxID string


	RequestID string


	H2 []byte


	OH []byte


	ComplianceRegion string


	DDOSDetected bool


	FastlyKeyIsValid bool


	SandboxRequests int


	RawHeaders []string
}

FastlyMeta holds various Fastly-specific metadata for a request.

Fields

SandboxID

string

SandboxID is the unique identifier for the sandbox handling the request.

RequestID

string

RequestID is the unique identifier for the request.

H2

[]byte

H2 is the HTTP/2 fingerprint of a client request if available

OH

[]byte

OH is a fingerprint of the client request's original headers

ComplianceRegion

string

Compliance region is the compliance region in which this request is being processed.

DDOSDetected

bool

DDOSDetected is true if the request was determined to be part of a DDOS attack.

FastlyKeyIsValid

bool

FastlyKeyIsValid is true if the request contains a valid Fastly API token. This is for services to restrict authenticating PURGE requests for the readthrough cache.

SandboxRequests

int

SandboxRequests is the number of requests handled by the sandbox so far. For example, if this is were 3, it means that this is the 3rd request handled by the sandbox. This will be zero if this is not a client request.

RawHeaders

[]string

RawHeaders is the client request's header names exactly as they were originally received.

This includes both the original header name characters' cases, as well as the original order of the received headers.

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