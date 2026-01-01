FastlyMeta
12345678910111213141516171819
type FastlyMeta struct { SandboxID string
RequestID string
H2 []byte
OH []byte
ComplianceRegion string
DDOSDetected bool
FastlyKeyIsValid bool
SandboxRequests int
RawHeaders []string}
FastlyMeta holds various Fastly-specific metadata for a request.
Fields
Compliance region is the compliance region in which this request is being processed.
FastlyKeyIsValid is true if the request contains a valid Fastly API token. This is for services to restrict authenticating PURGE requests for the readthrough cache.
SandboxRequests is the number of requests handled by the sandbox so far. For example, if this is were 3, it means that this is the 3rd request handled by the sandbox. This will be zero if this is not a client request.