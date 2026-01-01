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InspectOptions

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type InspectOptions struct {
	Corp             string
	Workspace        string
	OverrideClientIP string
}

Fields

Corp

string

Workspace

string

OverrideClientIP

string
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