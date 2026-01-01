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Limits

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
Deprecated: Deprecated: limits are enforced at a different level within the platform. The values returned by the Max.+Len() methods have been preserved, but are no longer meaningful. Further information can be found at https://docs.fastly.com/products/network-services-resource-limits#request-and-response-limits
type Limits struct{}

Limits handles HTTP limits.

Deprecated: limits are enforced at a different level within the platform. The values returned by the Max.+Len() methods have been preserved, but are no longer meaningful. Further information can be found at https://docs.fastly.com/products/network-services-resource-limits#request-and-response-limits

Methods

MaxHeaderNameLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) MaxHeaderNameLen() int

MaxHeaderNameLen gets the header name limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Returns

int

MaxHeaderValueLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) MaxHeaderValueLen() int

MaxHeaderValueLen gets the header value limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Returns

int

MaxMethodLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) MaxMethodLen() int

MaxMethodLen gets the request method limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Returns

int

MaxURLLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) MaxURLLen() int

MaxURLLen gets the request URL limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Returns

int

SetMaxHeaderNameLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxHeaderNameLen(_ int)

SetMaxHeaderNameLen sets the header name limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Parameters

_: int

SetMaxHeaderValueLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxHeaderValueLen(_ int)

SetMaxHeaderValueLen sets the header value limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Parameters

_: int

SetMaxMethodLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not reset, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxMethodLen(_ int)

SetMaxMethodLen sets the request method limit Deprecated: the limit is not reset, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Parameters

_: int

SetMaxURLLen

deprecatedView source
Deprecated: Deprecated: the limit is not reset, buffer sizing is adaptive.
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxURLLen(_ int)

SetMaxURLLen sets the request URL limit Deprecated: the limit is not reset, buffer sizing is adaptive.

Parameters

_: int
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