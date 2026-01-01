Limits
type Limits struct{}
Limits handles HTTP limits.
Deprecated: limits are enforced at a different level within the platform. The values returned by the Max.+Len() methods have been preserved, but are no longer meaningful. Further information can be found at https://docs.fastly.com/products/network-services-resource-limits#request-and-response-limits
Methods
MaxHeaderNameLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) MaxHeaderNameLen() int
MaxHeaderNameLen gets the header name limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Returns
MaxHeaderValueLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) MaxHeaderValueLen() int
MaxHeaderValueLen gets the header value limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Returns
MaxMethodLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) MaxMethodLen() int
MaxMethodLen gets the request method limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Returns
MaxURLLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) MaxURLLen() int
MaxURLLen gets the request URL limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Returns
SetMaxHeaderNameLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxHeaderNameLen(_ int)
SetMaxHeaderNameLen sets the header name limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Parameters
- _: int
SetMaxHeaderValueLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxHeaderValueLen(_ int)
SetMaxHeaderValueLen sets the header value limit Deprecated: the limit is not enforced, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Parameters
- _: int
SetMaxMethodLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxMethodLen(_ int)
SetMaxMethodLen sets the request method limit Deprecated: the limit is not reset, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Parameters
- _: int
SetMaxURLLendeprecatedView source
func (limits *Limits) SetMaxURLLen(_ int)
SetMaxURLLen sets the request URL limit Deprecated: the limit is not reset, buffer sizing is adaptive.
Parameters
- _: int