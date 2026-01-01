ResVPNProxyResult
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type ResVPNProxyResult struct { Available bool `json:"available"` IsAnonymous bool `json:"is_anonymous"` IsAnonymousVPN bool `json:"is_anonymous_vpn"` IsHostingProvider bool `json:"is_hosting_provider"` IsProxyOverVPN bool `json:"is_proxy_over_vpn"` IsPublicProxy bool `json:"is_public_proxy"` IsRelayProxy bool `json:"is_relay_proxy"` IsResidentialProxy bool `json:"is_residential_proxy"` IsSmartDNSProxy bool `json:"is_smart_dns_proxy"` IsTorExitNode bool `json:"is_tor_exit_node"` IsVPNDatacenter bool `json:"is_vpn_datacenter"` VPNServiceName string `json:"vpn_service_name"`}
ResVPNProxyResult represents additional IP Proxy and VPN Intelligence data for a request.
Fields
True if the proxy/vpn intelligence dataset is enabled for the service.
Tag:
json:"available"
True if the IP address is present in one or more categories of anonymous flags.
Tag:
json:"is_anonymous"
True if the IP address was identified as being from a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node.
Tag:
json:"is_anonymous_vpn"
True if the IP address was identified as being from a hosting provider or data center.
Tag:
json:"is_hosting_provider"
True if the IP address was detected with the Proxy over VPN technique from premium VPN providers like ExpressVPN.
Tag:
json:"is_proxy_over_vpn"
True if the IP address was identified as being from a proxy exit node.
Tag:
json:"is_public_proxy"
True if the IP address was identified as being from a relay proxy.
Tag:
json:"is_relay_proxy"
True if the IP address was identified as being from a proxy associated with a residential ISP.
Tag:
json:"is_residential_proxy"
True if the IP address was identified as being from a SmartDNS exit node.
Tag:
json:"is_smart_dns_proxy"
True if the IP address was identified as being from a Tor exit node.
Tag:
json:"is_tor_exit_node"
True if the IP address was identified as being part of a known VPN data center or IP address range.
Tag:
json:"is_vpn_datacenter"