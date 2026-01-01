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ResVPNProxyResult

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type ResVPNProxyResult struct {
	Available          bool   `json:"available"`
	IsAnonymous        bool   `json:"is_anonymous"`
	IsAnonymousVPN     bool   `json:"is_anonymous_vpn"`
	IsHostingProvider  bool   `json:"is_hosting_provider"`
	IsProxyOverVPN     bool   `json:"is_proxy_over_vpn"`
	IsPublicProxy      bool   `json:"is_public_proxy"`
	IsRelayProxy       bool   `json:"is_relay_proxy"`
	IsResidentialProxy bool   `json:"is_residential_proxy"`
	IsSmartDNSProxy    bool   `json:"is_smart_dns_proxy"`
	IsTorExitNode      bool   `json:"is_tor_exit_node"`
	IsVPNDatacenter    bool   `json:"is_vpn_datacenter"`
	VPNServiceName     string `json:"vpn_service_name"`
}

ResVPNProxyResult represents additional IP Proxy and VPN Intelligence data for a request.

Fields

Available

bool

True if the proxy/vpn intelligence dataset is enabled for the service.

Tag: json:"available"

IsAnonymous

bool

True if the IP address is present in one or more categories of anonymous flags.

Tag: json:"is_anonymous"

IsAnonymousVPN

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a Virtual Private Network (VPN) exit node.

Tag: json:"is_anonymous_vpn"

IsHostingProvider

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a hosting provider or data center.

Tag: json:"is_hosting_provider"

IsProxyOverVPN

bool

True if the IP address was detected with the Proxy over VPN technique from premium VPN providers like ExpressVPN.

Tag: json:"is_proxy_over_vpn"

IsPublicProxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a proxy exit node.

Tag: json:"is_public_proxy"

IsRelayProxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a relay proxy.

Tag: json:"is_relay_proxy"

IsResidentialProxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a proxy associated with a residential ISP.

Tag: json:"is_residential_proxy"

IsSmartDNSProxy

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a SmartDNS exit node.

Tag: json:"is_smart_dns_proxy"

IsTorExitNode

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being from a Tor exit node.

Tag: json:"is_tor_exit_node"

IsVPNDatacenter

bool

True if the IP address was identified as being part of a known VPN data center or IP address range.

Tag: json:"is_vpn_datacenter"

VPNServiceName

string

Displays the name of the VPN associated with the network of the IP address.

Tag: json:"vpn_service_name"

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