Response
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type Response struct {
Backend string
StatusCode int
Body io.ReadCloser // contains filtered or unexported fields}
Response to an outgoing HTTP request made by this server.
Fields
Request*Request
Request associated with the response.
HeaderHeader
Header received with the response.
Bodyio.ReadCloser
Body of the response.
Methods
AgeView source
func (resp *Response) Age() (uint32, bool)
Age returns current age in seconds of the cached item, relative to the originating backend.
Returns
CloseView source
func (resp *Response) Close() error
Close releases the response resources if the response will be discarded without being used.
Returns
CookiesView source
Cookies parses and returns the cookies set in the Set-Cookie headers.
Returns
FromCacheView source
func (resp *Response) FromCache() bool
FromCache returns whether the response was returned from the cache (true) or fresh from the backend (false).
Returns
MaskedErrorView source
func (r *Response) MaskedError() error
If this response was served from the cache and the response was stale-if-error, this is the error from the revalidation attempt.
Returns
RemoteAddrView source
RemoteAddr returns the address of the server that provided the response.
Returns
StaleIfErrorView source
func (resp *Response) StaleIfError() (uint32, bool)
StaleIfError returns the time in seconds for which a cached item delivered stale if synchronous revalidation produces an error.
Returns
StaleWhileRevalidateView source
func (resp *Response) StaleWhileRevalidate() (uint32, bool)
StaleWhileRevalidate returns the time in seconds for which a cached item can safely be used despite being considered stale.
Returns
SurrogateKeysView source
func (resp *Response) SurrogateKeys() string
SurrogateKeys returns the surrogate keys for the cached response.
Returns
TrailersView source
Trailers returns the trailers associated with the response. Can only be called after the response Body returns EOF.
Returns
TTLView source
func (resp *Response) TTL() (uint32, bool)
TTL returns the Time to Live (TTL) in seconds in the cache for this response.
The TTL determines the duration of "freshness" for the cached response after it is inserted into the cache.
Returns
VaryView source
func (resp *Response) Vary() string
Vary returns the set of request headers for which the response may vary.
Returns