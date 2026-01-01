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TLSInfo

pkg.go.dev
Structin fsthttpcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type TLSInfo struct {
	Protocol string


	ClientHello []byte


	ClientSNI string


	CipherOpenSSLName string


	JA3MD5 []byte


	JA4 []byte
}

TLSInfo collects TLS-related metadata for incoming requests. All fields are ignored for outgoing requests.

Fields

Protocol

string

Protocol contains the TLS protocol version used to secure the client TLS connection, if any.

ClientHello

[]byte

ClientHello contains raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message. See RFC 5246 for details.

ClientSNI

string

ClientSNI contains the raw Server Name Indication (SNI) the client sent in the ClientHello TLS record.

CipherOpenSSLName

string

CipherOpenSSLName contains the cipher suite used to secure the client TLS connection. The value returned will be consistent with the OpenSSL name for the cipher suite.

JA3MD5

[]byte

JA3MD5 contains the bytes of the JA3 signature of the client TLS request. See https://www.fastly.com/blog/the-state-of-tls-fingerprinting-whats-working-what-isnt-and-whats-next

JA4

[]byte

JA4 contains the bytes of the JA4 signature of the client TLS request. See https://github.com/FoxIO-LLC/ja4/blob/main/technical_details/JA4.md

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