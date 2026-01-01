TLSInfo
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type TLSInfo struct { Protocol string
ClientHello []byte
ClientSNI string
CipherOpenSSLName string
JA3MD5 []byte
JA4 []byte}
TLSInfo collects TLS-related metadata for incoming requests. All fields are ignored for outgoing requests.
Fields
Protocol contains the TLS protocol version used to secure the client TLS connection, if any.
ClientHello contains raw bytes sent by the client in the TLS ClientHello message. See RFC 5246 for details.
ClientSNI contains the raw Server Name Indication (SNI) the client sent in the ClientHello TLS record.
CipherOpenSSLName contains the cipher suite used to secure the client TLS connection. The value returned will be consistent with the OpenSSL name for the cipher suite.
JA3MD5 contains the bytes of the JA3 signature of the client TLS request. See https://www.fastly.com/blog/the-state-of-tls-fingerprinting-whats-working-what-isnt-and-whats-next
JA4 contains the bytes of the JA4 signature of the client TLS request. See https://github.com/FoxIO-LLC/ja4/blob/main/technical_details/JA4.md