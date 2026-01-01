Transport is an http.RoundTripper implementation for backend requests on Compute.

Compute requests must be made to a pre-configured named backend. Transport provides a mechanism for mapping hostnames to backend names. A default catchall backend is set when the Transport is created, but additional host-to-backend mappings can be added with the AddHostBackend method.

Transport is provided primarily to adapt existing code which uses http.Client instances to work on Compute. Using an http.Client pulls in substantially more code, resulting in slower compile times and larger binaries. For this reason, we recommend new code use the fsthttp.Request type and its Send() method directly whenever possible.