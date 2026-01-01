Header
type Header map[string][]string
Alias for map[string][]string.
Header represents the key-value pairs in a set of HTTP headers. Unlike net/http, keys are canonicalized to their lowercase form.
Methods
AddView source
func (h Header) Add(key, value string)
Add adds the key, value pair to the headers. It appends to any existing values associated with key. The key is case insensitive; it is canonicalized by CanonicalHeaderKey.
Parameters
- key: string
- value: string
ApplyView source
func (h Header) Apply(hs Header)
Apply adds all of the headers in hs. In the case of key conflict, values from hs totally overwrite existing values in h.
Parameters
- hs: Header
CloneView source
func (h Header) Clone() Header
Clone returns a copy of the headers.
Returns
DelView source
func (h Header) Del(key string)
Del deletes the values associated with key. The key is case insensitive; it is canonicalized by CanonicalHeaderKey.
Parameters
- key: string
GetView source
func (h Header) Get(key string) string
Get gets the first value associated with the given key. It is case insensitive; CanonicalHeaderKey is used to canonicalize the provided key. If there are no values associated with the key, Get returns "".
Parameters
- key: string
Returns
KeysView source
func (h Header) Keys() []string
Keys returns all keys in the header collection.
Returns
ResetView source
func (h Header) Reset(hs Header)
Reset deletes all existing headers, and adds all of the headers in hs.
Parameters
- hs: Header
SetView source
func (h Header) Set(key, value string)
Set sets the header entries associated with key to the single element value. It replaces any existing values associated with key. The key is case insensitive; it is canonicalized by CanonicalHeaderKey.
Parameters
- key: string
- value: string
ValuesView source
func (h Header) Values(key string) []string
Values returns all values associated with the given key. It is case insensitive; CanonicalHeaderKey is used to canonicalize the provided key. The returned slice is not a copy.
Parameters
- key: string
Returns