ResponseRecorder
type ResponseRecorder struct { Code int HeaderMap fsthttp.Header Body *bytes.Buffer // contains filtered or unexported fields}
ResponseRecorder is an implementation of fsthttp.ResponseWriter that records its mutations for later inspection in tests.
Fields
HeaderMapfsthttp.Header
Body*bytes.Buffer
Methods
AppendView source
Append records the response body. The data is written to the Body field of the ResponseRecorder.
Parameters
- other: io.ReadCloser
Returns
error
CloseView source
func (r *ResponseRecorder) Close() error
Close is a no-op on ResponseRecorder. It exists to satisfy the fsthttp.ResponseWriter interface.
Returns
error
HeaderView source
Header returns the response headers to mutate within a handler.
Returns
SetManualFramingModeView source
func (r *ResponseRecorder) SetManualFramingMode(v bool)
SetManualFramingMode is a no-op on ResponseRecorder. It exists to satisfy the fsthttp.ResponseWriter interface.
Parameters
- v: bool
WriteView source
func (r *ResponseRecorder) Write(b []byte) (int, error)
Write records the response body. The data is written to the Body field of the ResponseRecorder.
Parameters
- b: []byte
Returns
(int, error)
WriteHeaderView source
func (r *ResponseRecorder) WriteHeader(code int)
WriteHeader records the response code.
Parameters
- code: int