geo
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/geo
Package geo provides access to the geographic data for IP addresses.
Structs
|Geo
|Geo represents the geographic data for an IP address.
Functions
|Lookup
|Lookup returns the geographic data associated with a particular IP address.
Variables
ErrInvalidIPerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("geo: invalid IP")
ErrInvalidIP indicates the input IP was invalid.
ErrUnexpectederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("geo: unexpected error")
ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.