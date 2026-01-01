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geo

pkg.go.dev
Modulecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/geo

Package geo provides access to the geographic data for IP addresses.

Structs

GeoGeo represents the geographic data for an IP address.

Functions

LookupLookup returns the geographic data associated with a particular IP address.

Variables

ErrInvalidIP

errorView source

Default: errors.New("geo: invalid IP")

ErrInvalidIP indicates the input IP was invalid.

ErrUnexpected

errorView source

Default: errors.New("geo: unexpected error")

ErrUnexpected indicates an unexpected error occurred.

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