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Lookup

pkg.go.dev
Functionin geocompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
func Lookup(ip net.IP) (*Geo, error)

Lookup returns the geographic data associated with a particular IP address.

Parameters

ip: net.IP

Returns

(*Geo, error)
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