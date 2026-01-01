Geo
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type Geo struct { AsName string `json:"as_name"` AsNumber int `json:"as_number"` AreaCode int `json:"area_code"` City string `json:"city"` ConnSpeed string `json:"conn_speed"` ConnType string `json:"conn_type"` ContinentCode string `json:"continent"` CountryCode string `json:"country_code"` CountryCode3 string `json:"country_code3"` CountryName string `json:"country_name"` Latitude float64 `json:"latitude"` Longitude float64 `json:"longitude"` MetroCode int `json:"metro_code"` PostalCode string `json:"postal_code"` ProxyDescription string `json:"proxy_description"` ProxyType string `json:"proxy_type"` Region string `json:"region"` UTCOffset int `json:"utc_offset"`}
Geo represents the geographic data for an IP address.
Fields
A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address
Tag:
json:"country_code"
A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address
Tag:
json:"country_code3"
Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian
Tag:
json:"longitude"
Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States
Tag:
json:"metro_code"