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Geo

pkg.go.dev
Structin geocompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type Geo struct {
	AsName           string  `json:"as_name"`
	AsNumber         int     `json:"as_number"`
	AreaCode         int     `json:"area_code"`
	City             string  `json:"city"`
	ConnSpeed        string  `json:"conn_speed"`
	ConnType         string  `json:"conn_type"`
	ContinentCode    string  `json:"continent"`
	CountryCode      string  `json:"country_code"`
	CountryCode3     string  `json:"country_code3"`
	CountryName      string  `json:"country_name"`
	Latitude         float64 `json:"latitude"`
	Longitude        float64 `json:"longitude"`
	MetroCode        int     `json:"metro_code"`
	PostalCode       string  `json:"postal_code"`
	ProxyDescription string  `json:"proxy_description"`
	ProxyType        string  `json:"proxy_type"`
	Region           string  `json:"region"`
	UTCOffset        int     `json:"utc_offset"`
}

Geo represents the geographic data for an IP address.

Fields

AsName

string

The name of the organization associated with AsNumber

Tag: json:"as_name"

AsNumber

int

Autonomous system (AS) number

Tag: json:"as_number"

AreaCode

int

The telephone area code associated with an IP address

Tag: json:"area_code"

City

string

City or town name

Tag: json:"city"

ConnSpeed

string

Connection speed

Tag: json:"conn_speed"

ConnType

string

Connection type

Tag: json:"conn_type"

ContinentCode

string

A two-character UN M.49 continent code

Tag: json:"continent"

CountryCode

string

A two-character ISO 3166-1 country code for the country associated with an IP address

Tag: json:"country_code"

CountryCode3

string

A three-character ISO 3166-1 alpha-3 country code for the country associated with the IP address

Tag: json:"country_code3"

CountryName

string

Country name

Tag: json:"country_name"

Latitude

float64

Latitude, in units of degrees from the equator

Tag: json:"latitude"

Longitude

float64

Longitude, in units of degrees from the IERS Reference Meridian

Tag: json:"longitude"

MetroCode

int

Metro code, representing designated market areas (DMAs) in the United States

Tag: json:"metro_code"

PostalCode

string

The postal code associated with the IP address

Tag: json:"postal_code"

ProxyDescription

string

Client proxy description

Tag: json:"proxy_description"

ProxyType

string

Client proxy type

Tag: json:"proxy_type"

Region

string

ISO 3166-2 country subdivision code

Tag: json:"region"

UTCOffset

int

Time zone offset from coordinated universal time (UTC) for city

Tag: json:"utc_offset"

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