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kvstore

pkg.go.dev
Modulecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/kvstore

Package kvstore provides access to Fastly KV stores.

KV stores provide durable storage of key/value data that is readable and writable at the edge and synchronized globally.

See the Fastly KV store documentation for details.

Structs

EntryEntry represents a KV store value.
InsertConfig
ListConfigListConfig holds the option for the List operation.
ListIterListIter is an iterator over pages of List results.
ListMetadataListMetadata is the metadata for a particular page of list results.[
ListPage
StoreStore represents a Fastly KV store

Type aliases

InsertMode
ListConsistency

Functions

OpenOpen returns a handle to the named kv store

Constants

InsertModeAdd

fastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source

Default: fastly.KVInsertModeAdd

InsertModeAppend

fastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source

Default: fastly.KVInsertModeAppend

InsertModeOverwrite

fastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source

Default: fastly.KVInsertModeOverwrite

InsertModePrepend

fastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source

Default: fastly.KVInsertModePrepend

ListConsistencyEventual

fastly.KVListModeread-onlyView source

Default: fastly.KVListModeEventual

ListConsistencyStrong

fastly.KVListModeread-onlyView source

Default: fastly.KVListModeStrong

Variables

ErrBadRequest

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: bad request")

ErrBadRequest indicates the KV Store request was bad.

ErrInvalidKey

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: invalid key")

ErrInvalidKey indicates that the given key is invalid.

ErrInvalidOptions

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: invalid options")

ErrInvalidOptions indicates the options provided for this operation were invalid.

ErrKeyNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: key not found")

ErrKeyNotFound indicates that the named key doesn't exist in this KV store.

ErrPayloadTooLarge

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: payload too large")

ErrPayloadTooLarge indicates the item exceeded the payload limit.

ErrPreconditionFailed

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: precondition failed")

ErrPreconditionFailed indicates a precondition for the kvstore operation failed.

ErrStoreNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: store not found")

ErrStoreNotFound indicates that the named store doesn't exist.

ErrTooManyRequests

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: too many requests")

ErrTooManyRequests is returned when inserting a value exceeds the rate limit.

ErrUnexpected

errorView source

Default: errors.New("kvstore: unexpected error")

ErrUnexpected indicates than an unexpected error occurred.

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