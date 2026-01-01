kvstore
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/kvstore
Package kvstore provides access to Fastly KV stores.
KV stores provide durable storage of key/value data that is readable and writable at the edge and synchronized globally.
See the Fastly KV store documentation for details.
Structs
|Entry
|Entry represents a KV store value.
|InsertConfig
|ListConfig
|ListConfig holds the option for the List operation.
|ListIter
|ListIter is an iterator over pages of List results.
|ListMetadata
|ListMetadata is the metadata for a particular page of list results.[
|ListPage
|Store
|Store represents a Fastly KV store
Type aliases
Functions
|Open
|Open returns a handle to the named kv store
Constants
InsertModeAddfastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.KVInsertModeAdd
InsertModeAppendfastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.KVInsertModeAppend
InsertModeOverwritefastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.KVInsertModeOverwrite
InsertModePrependfastly.KVInsertModeread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.KVInsertModePrepend
ListConsistencyEventualfastly.KVListModeread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.KVListModeEventual
ListConsistencyStrongfastly.KVListModeread-onlyView source
Default:
fastly.KVListModeStrong
Variables
ErrBadRequesterrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: bad request")
ErrBadRequest indicates the KV Store request was bad.
ErrInvalidKeyerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: invalid key")
ErrInvalidKey indicates that the given key is invalid.
ErrInvalidOptionserrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: invalid options")
ErrInvalidOptions indicates the options provided for this operation were invalid.
ErrKeyNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: key not found")
ErrKeyNotFound indicates that the named key doesn't exist in this KV store.
ErrPayloadTooLargeerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: payload too large")
ErrPayloadTooLarge indicates the item exceeded the payload limit.
ErrPreconditionFailederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: precondition failed")
ErrPreconditionFailed indicates a precondition for the kvstore operation failed.
ErrStoreNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: store not found")
ErrStoreNotFound indicates that the named store doesn't exist.
ErrTooManyRequestserrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: too many requests")
ErrTooManyRequests is returned when inserting a value exceeds the rate limit.
ErrUnexpectederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("kvstore: unexpected error")
ErrUnexpected indicates than an unexpected error occurred.