Entry
Extends io.Reader.
Entry represents a KV store value.
It embeds an io.Reader which holds the contents of the value, and can be passed to functions that accept an io.Reader.
For smaller values, an Entry.String method is provided to consume the contents of the underlying reader and return a string.
Do not mix-and-match these approaches: use either the io.Reader or the Entry.String method, not both.
Fields
Readerio.Reader
Methods
GenerationView source
func (e *Entry) Generation() uint64
Returns
uint64
MetaView source
func (e *Entry) Meta() []byte
Returns
[]byte
StringView source
func (e *Entry) String() string
String consumes the entire contents of the Entry and returns it as a string.
Take care when using this method, as large values might exceed the per-request memory limit.
Returns
string