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Entry

pkg.go.dev
Structin kvstorecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type Entry struct {
	io.Reader
	// contains filtered or unexported fields
}

Extends io.Reader.

Entry represents a KV store value.

It embeds an io.Reader which holds the contents of the value, and can be passed to functions that accept an io.Reader.

For smaller values, an Entry.String method is provided to consume the contents of the underlying reader and return a string.

Do not mix-and-match these approaches: use either the io.Reader or the Entry.String method, not both.

Fields

Reader

io.Reader

Methods

Generation

View source
func (e *Entry) Generation() uint64

Returns

uint64

Meta

View source
func (e *Entry) Meta() []byte

Returns

[]byte

String

View source
func (e *Entry) String() string

String consumes the entire contents of the Entry and returns it as a string.

Take care when using this method, as large values might exceed the per-request memory limit.

Returns

string
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