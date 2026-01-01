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ListConfig

pkg.go.dev
Structin kvstorecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
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type ListConfig struct {
	Mode ListConsistency


	Limit uint32


	Prefix string


	Cursor string
}

ListConfig holds the option for the List operation.

Fields

Mode

ListConsistency

Limit

uint32

Limit is the number of results per page.

Prefix

string

Prefix is the key prefix to list.

Cursor

string

Cursor is the internal list operation cursor.

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