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ListPage

pkg.go.dev
Structin kvstorecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type ListPage struct {
	Data []string `json:"data"`


	Meta ListMetadata `json:"meta"`
}

Fields

Data

[]string

Data is the list of keys returned for this page.

Tag: json:"data"

Meta

ListMetadata

Meta is the metadata associated with this page of results.

Tag: json:"meta"

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