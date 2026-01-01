Store
type Store struct { // contains filtered or unexported fields}
Store represents a Fastly KV store
Methods
DeleteView source
func (s *Store) Delete(key string) error
Delete removes a key from the associated KV store.
Parameters
- key: string
Returns
error
InsertView source
Insert adds a key to the associated KV store.
Parameters
- key: string
- value: io.Reader
Returns
error
InsertWithConfigView source
Insert adds a key to the associated KV store.
Parameters
- key: string
- value: io.Reader
- config: *InsertConfig
Returns
error
ListView source
List returns an iterator over pages of keys matching
Parameters
- config: *ListConfig
Returns
LookupView source
Lookup fetches a key from the associated KV store. If the key does not exist, Lookup returns the sentinel error [ErrKeyNotFound].
Parameters
- key: string
Returns
(*Entry, error)