  1. Home
  2. Reference documentation
  3. Compute
  4. Language SDKs
  5. Go
  6. compute-sdk-go
  7. objectstore

Entry

pkg.go.dev
Type aliasin objectstorecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
Deprecated: Deprecated: Use the kvstore package instead.
type Entry = kvstore.Entry

Alias for kvstore.Entry.

Deprecated: Use the kvstore package instead.

Fastly
© Fastly 2026