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PurgeOptions

pkg.go.dev
Structin purgecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type PurgeOptions struct {
	Soft bool
}

PurgeOptions control the behavior of purge operations.

Fields

Soft

bool

Whether to soft purge the item. A soft purge marks a cached object as stale, rather than invalidating it.

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