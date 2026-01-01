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rtlog

pkg.go.dev
Modulecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/rtlog

Package rtlog provides an interface to real-time logging endpoints. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/logging/ for more information.

Structs

EndpointEndpoint represents a real-time logging endpoint.

Functions

OpenOpen returns an endpoint corresponding to the given name. Names are case sensitive. Calling Open with a name that doesn't correspond to any logging endpoint available in your service will still return a usable endpoint, and writes to that endpoint will succeed. Refer to your service dashboard to diagnose missing log events.
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