rtlog
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/rtlog
Package rtlog provides an interface to real-time logging endpoints. Refer to https://developer.fastly.com/reference/api/logging/ for more information.
Structs
|Endpoint
|Endpoint represents a real-time logging endpoint.
Functions
|Open
|Open returns an endpoint corresponding to the given name. Names are case sensitive. Calling Open with a name that doesn't correspond to any logging endpoint available in your service will still return a usable endpoint, and writes to that endpoint will succeed. Refer to your service dashboard to diagnose missing log events.