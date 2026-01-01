secretstore
github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/secretstore
Package secretstore provides a read-only interface to Fastly Compute Secret Stores.
Secret stores are persistent, globally distributed stores for secrets. Secrets are decrypted as-needed at the edge.
See the Fastly Secret Store documentation for details.
Functions
|Open
|Open returns a handle to the named secret store, if it exists. It will return [ErrSecretStoreNotFound] if it doesn't exist.
|Plaintext
|Plaintext decrypts and returns the secret value as a byte slice for the given secret store and secret name.
|SecretFromBytes
|FromBytes creates an instance of the Secret type for use with APIs that require it from the provided byte slice.
Variables
ErrInvalidSecretNameerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("invalid secret name")
ErrInvalidSecretName indicates that the given secret name is invalid.
ErrInvalidSecretStoreNameerrorView source
Default:
errors.New("invalid secret store name")
ErrInvalidSecretStoreName indicates that the given secret store name is invalid.
ErrSecretNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("secret not found")
ErrSecretNotFound indicates that the named secret doesn't exist within this store.
ErrSecretStoreNotFounderrorView source
Default:
errors.New("secret store not found")
ErrSecretStoreNotFound indicates that the named secret store doesn't exist.
ErrUnexpectederrorView source
Default:
errors.New("unexpected error")
ErrUnexpected indicates than an unexpected error occurred.