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secretstore

pkg.go.dev
Modulecompute-sdk-go v1.10.0

github.com/fastly/compute-sdk-go/secretstore

Package secretstore provides a read-only interface to Fastly Compute Secret Stores.

Secret stores are persistent, globally distributed stores for secrets. Secrets are decrypted as-needed at the edge.

See the Fastly Secret Store documentation for details.

Structs

SecretSecret represents a secret in a store
StoreStore represents a Fastly Secret Store

Functions

OpenOpen returns a handle to the named secret store, if it exists. It will return [ErrSecretStoreNotFound] if it doesn't exist.
PlaintextPlaintext decrypts and returns the secret value as a byte slice for the given secret store and secret name.
SecretFromBytesFromBytes creates an instance of the Secret type for use with APIs that require it from the provided byte slice.

Variables

ErrInvalidSecretName

errorView source

Default: errors.New("invalid secret name")

ErrInvalidSecretName indicates that the given secret name is invalid.

ErrInvalidSecretStoreName

errorView source

Default: errors.New("invalid secret store name")

ErrInvalidSecretStoreName indicates that the given secret store name is invalid.

ErrSecretNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("secret not found")

ErrSecretNotFound indicates that the named secret doesn't exist within this store.

ErrSecretStoreNotFound

errorView source

Default: errors.New("secret store not found")

ErrSecretStoreNotFound indicates that the named secret store doesn't exist.

ErrUnexpected

errorView source

Default: errors.New("unexpected error")

ErrUnexpected indicates than an unexpected error occurred.

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