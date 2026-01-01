Shield
type Shield struct { // contains filtered or unexported fields}
Shield is a shielding site within Fastly.
Methods
BackendView source
Backend returns a named backend for use with the fsthttp package.
Parameters
- opts: *BackendOptions
Returns
(string, error)
IsRunningOnView source
func (s *Shield) IsRunningOn() bool
IsRunningOn returns whether the Compute node is currently in the shielding site.
Returns
bool
NameView source
func (s *Shield) Name() string
Name returns the name of the shield site.
Returns
string