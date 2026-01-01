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Shield

pkg.go.dev
Structin shieldingcompute-sdk-go v1.10.0View source
type Shield struct {
	// contains filtered or unexported fields
}

Shield is a shielding site within Fastly.

Methods

Backend

View source
func (s *Shield) Backend(opts *BackendOptions) (string, error)

Backend returns a named backend for use with the fsthttp package.

Parameters

opts: *BackendOptions

Returns

(string, error)

IsRunningOn

View source
func (s *Shield) IsRunningOn() bool

IsRunningOn returns whether the Compute node is currently in the shielding site.

Returns

bool

Name

View source
func (s *Shield) Name() string

Name returns the name of the shield site.

Returns

string
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