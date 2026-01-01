JavaScript SDK reference
Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute JavaScript SDK, generated from the SDK source.
This reference is generated from the JavaScript SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.
Packages
@fastly/js-compute
JavaScript SDK for building applications on Fastly Compute
|acl
|backend
|Class for dynamically creating new Fastly Backends.
|body
|A low-level API for constructing and manipulating HTTP message bodies outside of the standard Fetch API.
|cache
|cache-override
|Configures the caching behavior of a
Response.
|compute
|config-store
|Class for accessing a Fastly Config Store.
|device
|Provides device detection based on User-Agent strings.
|dictionary
|Class for accessing Fastly Edge Dictionaries.
|edge-rate-limiter
|Provides Edge Rate Limiting by combining a RateCounter and a PenaltyBox.
|env
|Function to get the value for the provided environment variable name.
|experimental
|fanout
|Creates a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through Fanout to the declared backend.
|geolocation
|Fastly Geolocation information about an IP address.
|globals
|html-rewriter
|image-optimizer
|kv-store
|Class for accessing a Fastly KV store.
|logger
|Class for connecting to Fastly named log endpoints.
|secret-store
|Class for accessing a Fastly secret store.
|security
|shielding
|websocket
|Create a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through as a WebSocket connection to the specified backend.