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JavaScript SDK reference

Complete API reference for the Fastly Compute JavaScript SDK, generated from the SDK source.

This reference is generated from the JavaScript SDK's own source, so it always describes the released version shown below. For task-based guidance, see the Compute developer guides.

Packages

@fastly/js-compute

3.45.0Source repositoryPackage page

JavaScript SDK for building applications on Fastly Compute

acl
backendClass for dynamically creating new Fastly Backends.
bodyA low-level API for constructing and manipulating HTTP message bodies outside of the standard Fetch API.
cache
cache-overrideConfigures the caching behavior of a Response.
compute
config-storeClass for accessing a Fastly Config Store.
deviceProvides device detection based on User-Agent strings.
dictionaryClass for accessing Fastly Edge Dictionaries.
edge-rate-limiterProvides Edge Rate Limiting by combining a RateCounter and a PenaltyBox.
envFunction to get the value for the provided environment variable name.
experimental
fanoutCreates a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through Fanout to the declared backend.
geolocationFastly Geolocation information about an IP address.
globals
html-rewriter
image-optimizer
kv-storeClass for accessing a Fastly KV store.
loggerClass for connecting to Fastly named log endpoints.
secret-storeClass for accessing a Fastly secret store.
security
shielding
websocketCreate a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through as a WebSocket connection to the specified backend.
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