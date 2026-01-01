@fastly/js-compute
JavaScript SDK for building applications on Fastly Compute
Modules
|acl
|backend
|Class for dynamically creating new Fastly Backends.
|body
|A low-level API for constructing and manipulating HTTP message bodies outside of the standard Fetch API.
|cache
|cache-override
|Configures the caching behavior of a
Response.
|compute
|config-store
|Class for accessing a Fastly Config Store.
|device
|Provides device detection based on User-Agent strings.
|dictionary
|Class for accessing Fastly Edge Dictionaries.
|edge-rate-limiter
|Provides Edge Rate Limiting by combining a RateCounter and a PenaltyBox.
|env
|Function to get the value for the provided environment variable name.
|experimental
|fanout
|Creates a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through Fanout to the declared backend.
|geolocation
|Fastly Geolocation information about an IP address.
|globals
|html-rewriter
|image-optimizer
|kv-store
|Class for accessing a Fastly KV store.
|logger
|Class for connecting to Fastly named log endpoints.
|secret-store
|Class for accessing a Fastly secret store.
|security
|shielding
|websocket
|Create a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through as a WebSocket connection to the specified backend.