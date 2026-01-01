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@fastly/js-compute

Package@fastly/js-compute 3.45.0

JavaScript SDK for building applications on Fastly Compute

Modules

acl
backendClass for dynamically creating new Fastly Backends.
bodyA low-level API for constructing and manipulating HTTP message bodies outside of the standard Fetch API.
cache
cache-overrideConfigures the caching behavior of a Response.
compute
config-storeClass for accessing a Fastly Config Store.
deviceProvides device detection based on User-Agent strings.
dictionaryClass for accessing Fastly Edge Dictionaries.
edge-rate-limiterProvides Edge Rate Limiting by combining a RateCounter and a PenaltyBox.
envFunction to get the value for the provided environment variable name.
experimental
fanoutCreates a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through Fanout to the declared backend.
geolocationFastly Geolocation information about an IP address.
globals
html-rewriter
image-optimizer
kv-storeClass for accessing a Fastly KV store.
loggerClass for connecting to Fastly named log endpoints.
secret-storeClass for accessing a Fastly secret store.
security
shielding
websocketCreate a Response that instructs Fastly to pass the original request through as a WebSocket connection to the specified backend.
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