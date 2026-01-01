Backend
Class for dynamically creating new Fastly Backends.
Note: Dynamic backends are by default disabled at the Fastly service level. Contact Fastly Support to request dynamic backends on Fastly Services.
To disable the usage of dynamic backends, see enforceExplicitBackends.
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In this example an explicit Dynamic Backend is created and supplied to the fetch request, the response is then returned to the client.```js/// <reference types="@fastly/js-compute" />import { Backend } from "fastly:backend";async function app() { // For any request, return the fastly homepage -- without defining a backend! const backend = new Backend({ name: 'fastly', target: 'fastly.com', hostOverride: "www.fastly.com", connectTimeout: 1000, firstByteTimeout: 15000, betweenBytesTimeout: 10000, useSSL: true, tlsMinVersion: 1.3, tlsMaxVersion: 1.3, }); return fetch('https://www.fastly.com/', { backend // Here we are configuring this request to use the backend from above. });}addEventListener("fetch", event => event.respondWith(app(event)));```
Constructor
Creates a new Backend instance.
Note:
Backend() can only be constructed with
new. Attempting to call it
without
new throws a TypeError.
All optional generic options can have their defaults set via
setDefaultDynamicBackendConfig. This includes all configuration
options except for
name,
target,
hostOverride,
sniHostname and
grpc.
Parameters
- configuration: BackendConfiguration
Construct a new backend with all properties set to their default values:```jsconst myBackend = new Backend({ name: 'fastly', target: 'www.fastly.com'});```
Properties
namestringread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The name of the backend.
import { Backend } from "fastly:backend";const backend = new Backend({ name: "my-backend", target: "my-site.com",});console.log(backend.name); // "my-backend"
isDynamicbooleanread-onlysince 3.24.0 View source
Whether this backend was dynamically created by the running service.
targetstringread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The host target for the backend
hostOverridestringread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The host header override defined for the backend.
See https://docs.fastly.com/en/guides/specifying-an-override-host for more information.
portnumberread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The backend port
connectTimeoutnumber | nullread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The connect timeout for the backend in milliseconds, if available.
When not set or in environments that do not support this property (such as Viceroy),
null may be returned.
firstByteTimeoutnumber | nullread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The first byte timeout for the backend in milliseconds, if available.
When not set or in environments that do not support this property (such as Viceroy),
null may be returned.
betweenBytesTimeoutnumber | nullread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The between bytes timeout for the backend in milliseconds, if available.
When not set or in environments that do not support this property (such as Viceroy),
null may be returned.
httpKeepaliveTimenumberread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The HTTP keepalive time for the backend in milliseconds, or 0 if no keepalive is set.
tcpKeepalivenull | { timeSecs: number | null; intervalSecs: number | null; probes: number | null }read-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The TCP keepalive configuration, if TCP keepalive is enabled.
isSSLbooleanread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
Whether the backend is configured to use SSL.
tlsMinVersion1 | 1.1 | 1.2 | 1.3 | nullread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The minimum TLS version number this backend will use.
When not used, or for environments that do not support this feature (such as Viceroy),
null may be returned.
tlsMaxversion1 | 1.1 | 1.2 | 1.3 | nullread-onlysince 3.24.0View source
The maximum TLS version number this backend will use.
When not used, or for environments that do not support this feature (such as Viceroy),
null may be returned.
Methods
existsstaticView source
static exists(name: string): boolean
Returns a boolean indicating if a Backend with the given name exists or not.
Parameters
- name: string
Returns
fromNamestaticView source
static fromName(name: string): Backend
Returns the Backend instance with the given name, if one exists. If one does not exist, an error is thrown.
Parameters
- name: string
Returns
Overload 1 of 2
health(): 'healthy' | 'unhealthy' | 'unknown'
Returns a string representing the health of this backend. Possible values are:
- "healthy" - The backend's health check has succeeded, indicating the backend is working as expected and should receive requests.
- "unhealthy" - The backend's health check has failed, indicating the backend is not working as expected and should not receive requests.
- "unknown" - The backend does not have a health check configured.
Returns
Overload 2 of 2
static health(backend: Backend): 'healthy' | 'unhealthy' | 'unknown'
backend.health() (Backend.prototype.health) instead.
Returns a string representing the health of the given Backend instance. Possible values are:
"healthy" - The backend's health check has succeeded, indicating the backend is working as expected and should receive requests. "unhealthy" - The backend's health check has failed, indicating the backend is not working as expected and should not receive requests. "unknown" - The backend does not have a health check configured.
Parameters
- backend: Backend
Returns
toNamedeprecatedView source
backend.name instead.
toName(): string
Returns the name associated with the Backend instance.
Returns
toStringdeprecatedView source
backend.name instead.
toString(): string
Returns the name associated with the Backend instance.
The Backend object overrides the
toString() method of Object; it does not inherit
Object.prototype.toString(). For Backend values, the
toString method returns the
name given to the Backend object during construction.
Returns
import { Backend } from "fastly:backend";const backend = new Backend({ name: "my-backend", target: "my-site.com",});console.log(backend.toString()); // "my-backend"