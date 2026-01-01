BackendConfiguration
Extends DefaultBackendConfiguration.
Properties
namestringoptionaldeprecatedView source
Deprecated: to avoid name collisions it is recommended to use auto-generated names by omitting this property.
The name of the backend. The name has to be between 1 and 254 characters inclusive. The name can be whatever you would like, as long as it does not match the name of any of the static service backends nor match any other dynamic backends built during a single execution of the application.
If no name is provided, an autogenerated internal name will be used.
targetstringView source
A hostname, IPv4, or IPv6 address for the backend as well as an optional port. If set, the target has to be at least 1 character.
hostname"example.com"
hostname and port"example.com:443"
ip address"1.2.3.4"
ip address and port"1.2.3.4:8080"
hostOverridestringoptionalView source
If set, will force the HTTP Host header on connections to this backend to be the supplied value.
"example.com:443"
sniHostnamestringoptionalView source
The SNI hostname to use on connections to this backend.